0 MARTA, Union reach agreement to stop sick-outs

ATLANTA - While officially denying any involvement in a work slowdown, MARTA’s Transit Union agreed in court to try and stop its members from participating in any “illegitimate” sick-out.

Hundreds of bus operators have called in sick over the past week, and MARTA management worried the slowdown would go on through Super Bowl weekend. MARTA attorneys said in court, they feared it could spread to rail operators, too.

Those attorneys told Fulton County Superior Court Judge Constance Russell that 130 bus operators called out sick Monday, 122 on Tuesday, 92 on Wednesday and 54 as of 12:30 p.m. Thursday. They wanted the judge to issue an injunction forcing those employees back to work. Any type of work slowdown or sick-out, they argued violated the collective bargaining agreement and state law.

Attorneys for the Transit Union agreed in principle with everything MARTA’s attorneys said and denied any involvement in the work slowdown. The union just reached a tentative agreement on a new contract, and some rank and file members don’t like it.

After the judge ordered both sides into a room to hammer out an agreement, they did after nearly two hours of negotiations. The Union did not admit to any wrongdoing or to fomenting the work slow down, but did agree to send out messages to its members to stop any continuation of the sick-out.

“We will send out the message to our members,” said union attorney Steven Leibel. “We will encourage everyone to abide by the law and collective bargaining agreement. We are optimistic that people will follow our lead.”



MARTA attorneys had no comment as they left the courtroom.

A representative later sent Channel 2 Action News this statement:

"MARTA is pleased with Judge Russell’s decision that grants a joint consent order and requires the union to reinforce to their members the importance of providing critical transit services to our residents and visitors at all times.”

