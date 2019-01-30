MARTA sickout much bigger than initially reported, court documents show

ATLANTA - Channel 2 Action News has learned far more MARTA workers called out sick than previously thought.
Court documents obtained by Channel 2's Dave Huddleston show 180 called in sick Monday. Another 80 called in sick Tuesday. As of Wednesday morning, 41 workers had called out sick, which is about 300 in three days.
The transit agency initially said they 80 workers call in Monday and 73 on Tuesday.
MARTA is concerned a continued sickout could impact 1 million riders planning to take MARTA during the Super Bowl weekend.
The transit agency released issued a statement saying:
“MARTA has a solemn and statutory obligation to provide transit services to our customers.
“We have taken this extraordinary legal step today because behavior by some bus operators that adversely impacts our customer service is inappropriate and unacceptable.
“Their actions violate state law and have caused unnecessary hardships for thousands of people who depend on us.”
