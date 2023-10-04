MARTA to replace tracks at airport station, causing potential delays

ATLANTA — If you are traveling to or from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta airport over the next month, you could be impacted by MARTA’s track replacement at the airport station.

Track replacement will begin on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., according to a news release from MARTA.

MARTA officials said that those traveling from the airport to Buckhead, Medical Center, Dunwoody, Sandy Springs, or North Springs stations after 7 p.m. will have to transfer to the Red Line at Lindbergh Center Station.

The MARTA Airport Station will impacted on Oct. 4-6, Oct. 11-13, October 27 and Nov. 3.

Those traveling on the Red and Gold Lines during work times may experience delays and should allow an extra 10-15 minutes to reach their destination.

Click here, to learn more about the track replacement and how it could impact your travels.

