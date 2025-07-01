MARTA recommends attendees of remaining 2025 FIFA Club World Cup games take the train to the stadium

ATLANTA — MARTA wants to remind those attending the remaining 2025 FIFA Club World Cup matches that MARTA is the safest, most reliable way to travel to and from the games.

MARTA is operating additional trains before and after the games, including a pre-game shuttle train that will run between Five Points Station and the Georgia World Congress Center Station.

For both the games on Tuesday, July 1, 9 p.m.: Borussia Dortmund v. CF Monterrey, and Saturday, July 5, 12 p.m.: Paris Saint-Germain v. Bayern Munich, MARTA recommends that attendees take the train to the GWCC or Vine City stations for direct access to the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

