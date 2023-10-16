MARTA police arrest man in connection to early 2023 homicide

ATLANTA — Authorities have arrested a man they say was involved in a homicide earlier this year.

Atlanta police said on Feb. 26, around 3 p.m., officers received reports of a person injured on Marietta Street SW.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

On Sunday, MARTA police arrested 20-year-old Bryson Sinclair in connection to the crime.

Authorities did not specify how they connected Sinclair to the murder.

Sinclair was charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

