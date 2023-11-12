MARTA to hold job fair, looking to hire operators, technicians

ATLANTA — MARTA says they need more bus drivers and they’re offering a bonus to get them.
They are holding a job fair on Tuesday to recruit those drivers.
MARTA said pay starts at $17.74 an hour for operators, with training to help get a commercial license.
For technicians, the starting pay is $23.91. They did not specify how much the sign-on bonus would be.
The job fair will be held at the MARTA headquarters on Piedmont Road across from the Lindbergh Center Station in Atlanta.
Qualifications for full-time and part-time drivers include:
• Must be 21 years of age or older
• Must have a high school diploma or equivalent
• Must have current Class C (regular) license
• Must pass a physical exam and ability test, and drug/alcohol screening
Bus technician requirements include:
• Must be 18 years of age or older
• Must have a high school diploma or equivalent
• Must have current Class C (regular) license
• Must have completed auto, transit bus, diesel, or maintenance programs, or have three or more years of comparable work experience
