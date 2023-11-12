MARTA to hold job fair, looking to hire operators, technicians

ATLANTA — MARTA says they need more bus drivers and they’re offering a bonus to get them.

They are holding a job fair on Tuesday to recruit those drivers.

MARTA said pay starts at $17.74 an hour for operators, with training to help get a commercial license.

For technicians, the starting pay is $23.91. They did not specify how much the sign-on bonus would be.

The job fair will be held at the MARTA headquarters on Piedmont Road across from the Lindbergh Center Station in Atlanta.

Qualifications for full-time and part-time drivers include:

• Must be 21 years of age or older

• Must have a high school diploma or equivalent

• Must have current Class C (regular) license

• Must pass a physical exam and ability test, and drug/alcohol screening

Bus technician requirements include:

• Must be 18 years of age or older

• Must have a high school diploma or equivalent

• Must have current Class C (regular) license

• Must have completed auto, transit bus, diesel, or maintenance programs, or have three or more years of comparable work experience

