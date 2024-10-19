MARTA employee hit by train while working on the tracks

ATLANTA — A MARTA employee was hit by a train on Saturday morning, according to officials.

A spokesperson said a northbound train “made contact” with the employee who was working on the tracks just north of Arts Center station in midtown Atlanta around 11:30 a.m.

They said the employee suffered a non-life-threatening foot injury and was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment. There’s no word on that person’s current condition.

Riders on the train told Channel 2 Action News they were stuck on the train and weren’t allowed to get off as police investigated. Photos from the area they shared show police and other first responders standing outside the train while they remained onboard.

MARTA says they were delayed while a rescue train was sent to remove the riders from the train.

