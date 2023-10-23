MARTA driver wheels up over 2 million miles, has no plans to slow down

ATLANTA — A MARTA bus driver has logged more than 2 million miles, driving bus routes for 51 years and he’s putting that experience to good use.

A MARTA bus driver has been on the job for more than five decades and now he’s mentoring a new class of drivers.

“I’m blessed to get paid for something I like to do and that I’m proficient in because I strive each and every day to be better and better,” MARTA bus driver Coy Dumas, Jr. told Channel 2′s Brittany Tenenbaum.

Fifty-one years, that’s how long Dumas has spent getting better and better at driving buses for MARTA.

He has logged more than 2 million miles without causing an accident.

“It’s just been amazing. I always tell people by his grace I have been here 50 plus years, now its 51 years and its either something wrong with me or MARTA is a good place to work,” Dumas explained.

Last year MARTA honored Dumas with his own personalized unit celebrating his 50th anniversary.

“The words I can’t even imagine but I always tell them I appreciate the love and respect that they show me,” Dumas said.

In addition to driving his daily route, Dumas serves as a lead trainer and mentor for new driving cadets.

“Family, safety...and safety really comes above that when you saddle up on that unit. Best of the best, that’s what you are and we’re gonna make sure you get even stronger,” Dumas told incoming drivers.

“It’s just been a blessing, people that I’ve met over the years and I continue to meet new people and people come back. I hadn’t seen them in 15 to 20 years and they still remember me and I’m blessed in most cases to still remember them,” Dumas said.

Dumas plans to retire in November. He would like to continue training new drivers as a consultant.

