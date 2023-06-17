MARTA, Atlanta hold groundbreaking on region’s first rapid bus line

ATLANTA — MARTA and the city of Atlanta held a groundbreaking this past week, for the region’s first bus rapid transit line.

The celebration took place at the corner of Hank Aaron Drive and Georgia Avenue.

The line will be called MARTA Rapid and will be a five-mile long stretch connecting downtown Atlanta to Capitol Gateway, Summerhill, Peoplestown, and the Beltline.

The high-capacity transit line will have new electric buses and operate in 85 percent dedicated lanes with transit signal priority.

MARTA said that 14 bus stations along the route will feature off-board fare collection so you can pay before you board.

Additionally, MARTA said each station will have real-time service information, and level boarding, along with other amenities consistent with rail stations.

“We are excited to celebrate this milestone in the More MARTA Atlanta Program and get started building the region’s first BRT line in this vital city corridor,” said MARTA General Manager and CEO Collie Greenwood. “This line will provide an efficient connection between historic city neighborhoods, job centers, Georgia State, and our rail system, and will be the benchmark for future BRT lines in metro Atlanta.”

