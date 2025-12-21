Man wounded in both legs in Atlanta shooting

ATLANTA — A shooting in the wee hours of the morning in Atlanta left a man with gunshot wounds to both legs, police said.

Police responded to a shooting report at 369 Boulder Park Drive SW at about 2:14 a.m. Saturday.

APD said officers found a 33-year-old man with apparent gunshot wounds to both legs. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The police didn’t reveal the victim’s identity nor that of any possible suspects.

Investigators with the Major Crimes Response Team responded to the scene to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. The investigation remains ongoing.

