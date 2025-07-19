Man, woman shot in Southwest Atlanta

Atlanta police are investigating a double shooting that has left a man and a woman injured.

It happened around 8 p.m. along Washington Street SW.

Investigators said the woman was shot in the chest and arm, while the man was grazed by a bullet.

The woman was alert, conscious, and breathing when she was taken to the hospital Friday evening.

