  • Man with dementia disappears in Atlanta during Super Bowl weekend, family says

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - A family is making a desperate plea.

    They say that after a night of enjoying Super Bowl festivities, a loved one is missing.

    Police issued a Mattie’s Call for Dexter Thomas, 57.

    His family says he has dementia.

    Thomas' sister told investigators he disappeared as they started to walk away from Centennial Olympic Park.

    No one has seen him since 7 p.m. Saturday.

    Anyone who has seen Thomas is asked to call Atlanta police.

    TRENDING STORIES:


    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories