Man with dementia disappears in Atlanta during Super Bowl weekend, family says

ATLANTA - A family is making a desperate plea.
They say that after a night of enjoying Super Bowl festivities, a loved one is missing.
Police issued a Mattie’s Call for Dexter Thomas, 57.
His family says he has dementia.
Thomas' sister told investigators he disappeared as they started to walk away from Centennial Olympic Park.
No one has seen him since 7 p.m. Saturday.
Anyone who has seen Thomas is asked to call Atlanta police.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Rapper Bow Wow arrested in Atlanta after fight with woman, police say
- Man in skull mask appears in driveway, cuts feed to woman's home security camera
- It's finally Super Bowl Sunday! Here's everything you need to know for big game
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}