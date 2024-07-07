Man walked into Atlanta gas station, pistol-whipped someone and walked out

ATLANTA — Police are searching for a man who walked into an Atlanta convenience store, assaulted someone moments later and left.

Officers were called to a gas station on Conley Road on Tuesday where a man had been hit in the head.

The victim was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital to be treated, but police didn’t comment on how bad his injury was.

Investigators say the suspect, who hasn’t been identified, walked into the store and made contact with the victim.

Moments later, the man pulled out a gun and pistol-whipped the victim before leaving the store.

Police are sharing surveillance photos of the suspect in the hopes someone will be able to help identify him.

Anyone who knows who he is or anything else that may help investigators could be eligible for a $2,000 reward.

