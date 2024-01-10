Man steals alcohol from restaurant, tries to sell bottles on the street, Atlanta police say

ATLANTA — Atlanta police arrested a repeat offender they say broke into a restaurant twice to steal bottles of alcohol and was later caught trying to sell them on the street.

On Christmas Day, officers were notified about a wanted man walking near 605 Boulevard NE in Atlanta.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Officers learned that the man, identified as Taiska Antoine Troutman, was suspected of breaking into restaurant, Tacos and Tequila earlier that morning and was trying to sell stolen bottles of alcohol to random people on the street.

After speaking with Troutman, an investigator searched his backpack and found one of the stolen alcohol bottles.

TRENDING STORIES:

Troutman was arrested and charged with burglary for breaking into the restaurant on Nov. 22 and Dec. 25.

Police say he is a known repeat burglary offender, having been arrested nine times before.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Atlanta proposes free electronic bikes as new solution to getting people off the roads

©2023 Cox Media Group