Man stabbed at King Memorial MARTA Station during dispute

ATLANTA — A man was stabbed at the King Memorial MARTA Station on Sunday night, Atlanta police said.

At around 8:15 a.m., officers found a 44-year-old man who had been stabbed at the station and then took him to a nearby hospital.

Investigators believe that the stabbing was the result of a verbal dispute.

The unidentified victim is stable, according to police.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to MARTA police for more information.

