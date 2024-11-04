Man stabbed at King Memorial MARTA Station during dispute

ATLANTA — A man was stabbed at the King Memorial MARTA Station on Sunday night, Atlanta police said.
At around 8:15 a.m., officers found a 44-year-old man who had been stabbed at the station and then took him to a nearby hospital.
Investigators believe that the stabbing was the result of a verbal dispute.
The unidentified victim is stable, according to police.
Channel 2 Action News has reached out to MARTA police for more information.
