ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating after a man was found stabbed to death outside an office building in midtown.
The man's body was found in the courtyard of One Atlantic Center on West Peachtree Street in Midtown. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Atlanta police told Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes that they believe the man was homeless and had been living in the area.
Atlanta Police just told us that they believe the man stabbed to death in a courtyard of an office building on W. Peachtree St. was homeless. They have no suspects & no motive. I’m working to get more information for a live report on Ch2 Action News at Noon. pic.twitter.com/e5s6pDyO6C— Tyisha Fernandes (@TyishaWSB) June 26, 2019
Homicide investigators are on scene.
We have a reporter and photographer on scene talking with investigators and will bring you a LIVE update on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
*NOTE: Police originally said the man appeared to be shot in the head but later determined the man was stabbed.
