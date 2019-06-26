  • Man found dead outside office building in midtown; homicide investigators on scene

    ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating after a man was found stabbed to death outside an office building in midtown.

    The man's body was found in the courtyard of One Atlantic Center on West Peachtree Street in Midtown. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

    Atlanta police told Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes that they believe the man was homeless and had been living in the area.

    Homicide investigators are on scene. 

    *NOTE: Police originally said the man appeared to be shot in the head but later determined the man was stabbed.

