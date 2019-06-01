Man shot, killed outside apartment building after argument, police say

ATLANTA - Police are looking for a person who shot and killed a man overnight outside an apartment building.
Channel 2's Lauren Pozen is at the scene Saturday morning as homicide detectives investigated on Williams H. Borders Drive in northeast Atlanta. Police tell Pozen the shooting started as an argument.
ON CHANNEL TWO ACTION NEWS SATURDAY AM: We're speaking to witnesses who describe what they saw leading up the gunfire.
Police are looking over surveillance video for leads on the shooter who they said took off after shots were fired around 3 a.m.
"The description that we have of the shooter is a black male who appears to be an adult, slim build, black T-shirt, athletic shorts, white socks, may have long dreads in his hair," Lt. Andrea Webster said.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}