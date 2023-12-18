Man shot to death, woman found stabbed multiple times in Atlanta home, police say

ATLANTA — Authorities are investigating an incident that left one dead and another seriously injured.

Atlanta police told Channel 2 Action News that on Sunday at 11:53 p.m., officers received reports of a person shot at a home on River Ridge Drive SE.

When officers arrived, they located a man who had been shot in the head and a woman who had been stabbed multiple times.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities confirmed that the woman was taken to the hospital, where she is stable.

Fulton County Medical Examiner officials told Channel 2 Action News the next of kin have not been notified, so the victims’ identities have not been officially released.

According to the investigation, the incident began after a dispute that escalated.

No further information has been provided.

The incident is still under investigation.

