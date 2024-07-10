Man shot, critically injured at northwest Atlanta apartment complex

ATLANTA — Police say a man is in critical condition after a shooting at a northwest Atlanta apartment complex Wednesday afternoon.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at 1634 Hollywood Road, which is the address of the Reserve at Hollywood apartments.

One man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. It’s unclear if a suspect has been identified or if anyone has been taken into custody.

Crime scene tape was strung up around the parking lot and there were at least five Atlanta police vehicles at the scene.

We’re working to learn more about what happened, for Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

