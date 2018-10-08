Man says cigarette lighter saved his life as bullets flew toward his home

A local man is alive after bullets crashed through his front porch.
One bullet grazed him in the head.
Channel 2’s Audrey Washington was the only reporter to speak with the man who lives on Atwood Street in southwest Atlanta.
The man believes he is the victim of a random shooting.
The man tells Washington he has lived in the house for years and has no enemies and no idea who would do something like this to him.
The victim showed Washington where the bullet hit the back of his head.
Atlanta police said around 1 a.m. Monday, someone fired shots in the porch of the Atwood Street home from outside.
Police are looking for the shooter.
The victim said he is grateful to be alive.
“I was sitting there about to smoke a cigarette. I dropped my cigarette lighter. If I had not bent over I probably would have got shot in the temple,” Tyrone Alexander said.
