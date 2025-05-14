Man rushed to hospital after showing up to firehouse with gunshot wound to the chest

ATLANTA — Atlanta police say a man was rushed to the hospital after he showed up at a Southwest Atlanta fire station with a gunshot wound to the chest.
The man drove himself to Fire Station No. 14 on Lee Street shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday after he was shot around the corner on Oakland Lane.
Investigators said the man was alert, conscious, and breathing when he was taken to the hospital.
They are now investigating the circumstances around the shooting.
