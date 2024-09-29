Man pulls gun on convenience store clerk in Atlanta after being refused tobacco sale

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police want to identify a man who pointed a gun at a convenience store clerk over a tobacco purchase.

On Sept. 7, at approximately 3:39 a.m., officers responded to reports of an aggravated assault at 2239 Cheshire Bridge Rd. NE.

Police learned that the man entered the store and tried to buy tobacco.

But after the clerk refused to sell him the tobacco product, due to him not having I.D. to prove he was old enough, the man argued with the clerk and pointed a handgun at him.

After he pulled a gun on the clerk, the clerk locked the store’s doors.

As the man pushed his way through the locked door, he knocked a woman in the parking lot off her feet.

Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers tip line at 404-577-8477.

You can also visit www.StopCrimeAtl.org.

Tipsters are eligible for up to a $2,000 reward for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

