Man injured after being shot by stranger in northwest Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA — A man has been hospitalized after officials say a stranger shot him.
Atlanta police told Channel 2 Action News at 3:22 a.m. Sunday, officers received reports of a person shot on Bennett Street NW.
When officers arrived, they found a 25-year-old man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital and is stable.
The victim’s identity has not been released.
According to the investigation, the victim got into a fight with a man he did not know. When the fighting escalated, the man shot the victim.
No one has been taken into custody at this time.
The shooting remains under investigation.
