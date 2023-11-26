Man injured after being shot by stranger in northwest Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA — A man has been hospitalized after officials say a stranger shot him.

Atlanta police told Channel 2 Action News at 3:22 a.m. Sunday, officers received reports of a person shot on Bennett Street NW.

When officers arrived, they found a 25-year-old man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital and is stable.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

According to the investigation, the victim got into a fight with a man he did not know. When the fighting escalated, the man shot the victim.

No one has been taken into custody at this time.

The shooting remains under investigation.

