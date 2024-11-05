Man hit, killed by vehicle trying to cross downtown connector

ATLANTA — A man is dead after he was hit and killed by a vehicle Monday night.

Around 11:40 p.m., Atlanta officers were called to I-75/85 southbound and I-20 regarding a person hit by a vehicle.

When police arrived, they found a man lying in the road. He died at the scene.

The investigation revealed that the victim was hit and killed by a vehicle as he was trying to cross the interstate.

Authorities said the driver remained at the scene and was interviewed by the Accident Investigations Unit.

No charges are expected at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

The victim’s age and identity were not released.

