Man found shot and killed in southeast Atlanta neighborhood, police say

ATLANTA — Police are investigating a shooting in southeast Atlanta.
Atlanta police told Channel 2′s Darryn Moore that officers received reports of a person shot near Charleston Avenue around 3 a.m. Friday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
When officers arrived, they found a man in his 30s that had been shot and killed.
The victim’s identity has not been released.
According to the investigation, police believe the shooting stemmed from a fight at a gas station on Cleveland Avenue.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Heading to Georgia lakes for 4th of July? There’s a new law that you need to know about
- Ga. surgical tech arrested for sex with inmate in prison operating room
- Georgia father killed after hitting his head on concrete bridge while boating with his 2 kids
Police have not said if anyone has been taken into custody.
The investigation remains ongoing.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2022 Cox Media Group