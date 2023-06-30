Atlanta

Man found shot and killed in southeast Atlanta neighborhood, police say

By WSBTV.com News Staff

ATLANTA — Police are investigating a shooting in southeast Atlanta.

Atlanta police told Channel 2′s Darryn Moore that officers received reports of a person shot near Charleston Avenue around 3 a.m. Friday.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his 30s that had been shot and killed.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

According to the investigation, police believe the shooting stemmed from a fight at a gas station on Cleveland Avenue.

Police have not said if anyone has been taken into custody.

The investigation remains ongoing.

