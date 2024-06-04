Man found shot to death behind Atlanta building

ATLANTA — A man was found shot to death behind an Atlanta building late Monday night.
At around 11 p.m., officers responded to a person shot at the 1600 block of Hollywood Road.
The man was found dead near an apartment complex.
It is unclear exactly what led up to the man’s death and what time he was shot.
Officers are continuing to investigate this incident.
