Man found shot to death in Atlanta home

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a house on Saturday afternoon.

Police say they were called to a home on Joseph E. Lowery Blvd. NW just after 12:30 p.m. for a welfare check.

When they got there, they found a man dead from a gunshot wound.

Details on what led up to the shooting or when the man died have not been released.

Investigators have not commented on possible suspects or motives.

