Man found dead near shopping center, Atlanta police say

ATLANTA — A man was found dead near a southwest Atlanta shopping center on Sunday night, according to police.

Around 8 p.m., officers responded to a person down in the 3000 block of Headland Drive in southwest Atlanta.

The shopping center has a cell phone store and a bank, among other businesses.

When officers arrived, they found a man with multiple lacerations.

Atlanta Fire arrived on the scene and pronounced the unidentified man dead.

Homicide investigators responded to learn more about the incident.

