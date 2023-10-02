Man found dead near shopping center, Atlanta police say

ATLANTA — A man was found dead near a southwest Atlanta shopping center on Sunday night, according to police.
Around 8 p.m., officers responded to a person down in the 3000 block of Headland Drive in southwest Atlanta.
The shopping center has a cell phone store and a bank, among other businesses.
When officers arrived, they found a man with multiple lacerations.
Atlanta Fire arrived on the scene and pronounced the unidentified man dead.
Homicide investigators responded to learn more about the incident.
