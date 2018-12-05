Man killed after fire at East Point apartment complex

EAST POINT, Ga. - A man was found dead and several families were displaced after an apartment fire in the city of East Point Tuesday night.
The fire broke out about 9:50 p.m. in a complex on Vesta Avenue just off Main Street. When East Point fire crews arrived, they found heavy flames and smoke on the lower level of a six-unit apartment building, officials said.
The victim was found inside the building once the fire was out, a city spokeswoman said.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The victim has not been identified.
About 30 percent of the building was damaged in the blaze, officials said. The Red Cross is assisting five other families displaced by the fire with lodging and other emergency essentials, according to the organization.
This article was written by Chelsea Prince, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
