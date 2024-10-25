Man enters southwest Atlanta home and steals household items, ceiling fans

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a man who broke into a home this week.
Police say on Monday, just before Noon, they responded to 685 University Avenue in Southwest Atlanta in reference to a residential burglary.
When they arrived, police learned an unidentified man forced his way into the maintenance/storage room of the property and stole several items including ceiling fans, heaters, a hand truck, a multi-outlet storage port, and a bucket containing cleaning supplies.
The man was seen on surveillance footage stealing from the home, the reporting party told police.
The suspect is described as a black man wearing a red and black Champion hoodie with blue pants and a green colored ballcap.
