Man enters southwest Atlanta home and steals household items, ceiling fans

685 University Avenue burglary The Atlanta Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a man who broke into a home this week.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a man who broke into a home this week.

Police say on Monday, just before Noon, they responded to 685 University Avenue in Southwest Atlanta in reference to a residential burglary.

When they arrived, police learned an unidentified man forced his way into the maintenance/storage room of the property and stole several items including ceiling fans, heaters, a hand truck, a multi-outlet storage port, and a bucket containing cleaning supplies.

The man was seen on surveillance footage stealing from the home, the reporting party told police.

The suspect is described as a black man wearing a red and black Champion hoodie with blue pants and a green colored ballcap.

