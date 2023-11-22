Man dropped off with gunshot wound at Atlanta City Hall arrested in deadly shooting

ATLANTA — A man who was dropped off at Atlanta City Hall with a gunshot wound has been arrested in another man’s deadly shooting.
On Monday, police received a call around 2:23 p.m. about a person who had been shot in the chest and arrived at City Hall. Less than 30 minutes later, police were called to a shooting off Peters Street.
When police arrived, they found an unidentified man shot to death.
On Tuesday, investigators identified the suspect in the man’s death as 28-year-old Jason Foster.
Police said Foster was dropped off at City Hall by a driver, who was detained at the scene. Police have not identified the driver.
In the Peters Street shooting, police charged Foster with murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
