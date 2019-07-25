  • Man dies after being shot in chest in NE Atlanta

    By: Michael Hebert, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - A man was shot in the chest and killed Wednesday evening in northeast Atlanta, authorities said.

    Officers found the man in the 500 block of Piedmont Avenue just before 6:45 p.m., Atlanta police spokeswoman TaSheena Brown said. 

    The victim was unconscious and was not breathing at the scene, she said. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

    No other details have been released. We’re working to learn more.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories