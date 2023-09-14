Man dead after police find him stabbed multiple times near Centennial Olympic Park

ATLANTA — Police are investigating after a man was found near Olympic Park with multiple stabbings.

According to APD, officers responded to 325 Centennial Olympic Park around 2:05 a.m. on Thursday after reports of a person stabbed.

Police found a man with multiple stab wounds and transported him to a nearby hospital where he later died.

At this time, the identity of the man has not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Atlanta police.

