Man dead after police find him stabbed multiple times near Centennial Olympic Park

ATLANTA — Police are investigating after a man was found near Olympic Park with multiple stabbings.
According to APD, officers responded to 325 Centennial Olympic Park around 2:05 a.m. on Thursday after reports of a person stabbed.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Police found a man with multiple stab wounds and transported him to a nearby hospital where he later died.
At this time, the identity of the man has not been released.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Eviction notice leads Ga. deputies to discover thousands of dollars worth of fentanyl, cocaine
- ‘Every time I think about it, I freak out’: Woman drinks roach from metro Atlanta QuikTrip coffee
- 5 arrested after discovery of body in trunk leads to “house of horrors” in Gwinnett County
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Atlanta police.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group