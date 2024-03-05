Man critically injured after being shot in SW Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA — A man was shot in southwest Atlanta early Tuesday, leaving him in critical condition.

At around 3:45 a.m., officers responded to the shots fired near the area of Lynhurst Dr SW and Martin Luther King Jr Dr SW, finding a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

Channel 2′s Bryan Mims was on the scene on Channel 2 Action News This Morning where around a dozen police cars were seen investigating the scene.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he was critical.

It is unclear exactly what led up to this shooting. Neither the victim nor the suspect were identified.

Police are continuing to investigate.

