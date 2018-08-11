Man injured in shooting near Old Fourth Ward

ATLANTA - Police say a man is in critical condition following a shooting near Old Fourth Ward.
Investigators said someone shot a man multiple times along Piedmont Avenue and Renaissance Parkway, between North Avenue and Pine Street.
Detectives are on the scene gathering information.
The victim was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for his injuries.
We have a reporter and photographer headed to the scene. We’ll have he latest on Channel 2 Action News at 6:00
