Man in critical conditon after being shot after argument over woman: APD

ATLANTA — An argument over a woman led to a shooting that left one person in critical condition, according to police.

The shooting happened Tuesday just before 11:30 p.m. on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway and Joseph E Lowery Boulevard.

When officers arrived at the location, they found a man shot. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for medical treatment.

Police learned that the victim was shot during an argument with another man over a woman. Authorities said the man and woman involved left before APD arrived.

The victim remains in critical condition but stable. The victim’s or suspects’ ages and identities were not released.

The investigation is ongoing.

