Man critical after being shot in the neck when argument escalates to gunfire in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that left one man critical early Sunday.

At approximately 6:44 a.m., officers responded to 238 Auburn Avenue NE for reports of a person shot.

When they arrived, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his neck.

He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Investigators said they believe two men were verbally arguing when the situation escalated into gunfire.

The suspect ran from the scene before police could arrive.

Investigators with the Major Crimes Response Team are trying to determine the circumstances behind the argument and shooting.

