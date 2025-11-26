Man convicted in what prosecutors call one of the worst mass shootings in Atlanta history

ATLANTA — A Fulton County jury has convicted Jerry Emile of felony murder in connection with a mass shooting on Auburn Avenue in Atlanta that left two people dead and 14 others injured.

The shooting, described by a prosecutor as one of the worst mass shootings in Atlanta’s history, occurred during a chaotic street-racing style intersection takeover combined with an impromptu fireworks show and gunfire in the summer of 2020.

“Jerry Emile has been held accountable for felony murder in their deaths and other charges,” said a prosecutor from the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office.

The victims, Erica Robinson and Joshua Ingram, were both young individuals with promising futures.

Robinson was a college graduate who loved helping people, while Ingram was a Georgia State freshman pursuing mechanical engineering.

Family members expressed their grief over the loss of their loved ones.

Tiffany, Erica’s sister, shared memories of their time together in the band at Albany State.

“To grow old with her, someone took that away from me,” Tiffany Robinson said.

Rodney Ingram described his son Joshua as “a good guy, wonderful guy, church-loving guy,” and Sherlyn Ingram shared her ongoing sorrow, saying, “I still cry every day. Every single night I go into Joshua’s room, and I say my prayers with Josh.”

The prosecutor indicated that Emile’s actions, including brandishing a handgun in a threatening manner, set into motion the tragic events that led to the shootout, although it remains unclear who fired the shots.

Emile was also found guilty of three counts of aggravated assault, but was acquitted of one aggravated assault charge and a gun charge.

Lead prosecutor Adriane Love stated that Emile faces sentencing soon, with a minimum sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole plus twenty years.

Jerry Emile’s conviction brings some closure to the families of Erica Robinson and Joshua Ingram, as they continue to mourn their losses and seek justice for the tragic events of July 2020.

