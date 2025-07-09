Man charged after 62-year-old stabbed to death at Atlanta apartment

Atlanta police have arrested a man after a deadly stabbing at an apartment near Piedmont Park.
Officers responded to a stabbing call at 1050 Piedmont Ave around 5:44 a.m. Tuesday. They found a 62-year-old man who had been stabbed.
Paramedics rushed the man in critical condition to the hospital, where he later died. Officials have not identified him.
Atlanta police confirmed late Tuesday that they arrested 56-year-old Terry Parmer. He has been charged with murder, felony murder and aggravated assault.
Jail records show he was booked into the Fulton County Jail early Wednesday.
