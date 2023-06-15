Man caught on video groping, punching 2 women at midtown bakery

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are looking for a man they say groped on woman and assaulted another at a midtown bakery last week.

Channel 2′s Tom Jones was at the Sweet Hut on Peachtree Street on Thursday, where police responded to reports of an assault around 7:15 on June 8.

The bakery is halfway between Colony Square and the Fox Theatre on Peachtree Street.

Surveillance video obtained by police shows the suspect grabbing the victim’s rear upper hip without her permission.

People who live, shop, and work in midtown are wondering what the man was thinking.

“I mean that’s absurd. I have to think you have to be a little bit maybe unstable,” Caitlan Schactman, a midtown resident said.

Immediately after the incident, video shows a woman confront the suspect. The video shows him punching her then running away.

A manager told Channel 2 Action News that two days before the incident, the same man came into the store and was asking customers for money. She said he got in her face and threatened her when she told him to get out. She threatened to call the police.

Police have not been able catch the suspect.

Anyone with information regarding this suspect’s identity is asked to call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477.

