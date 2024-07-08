Man caught on camera throwing brick through car window to steal laptop, tools

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are searching for a man who was caught on camera breaking into a car by throwing a brick at it.

Police say they were called to a home on Piedmont Avenue in midtown early on the Fourth of July where a man found his car had been broken into.

He said several things had been stolen from it, including a laptop and mechanics tools.

Surveillance video shows a man walking down the street with what appears to be a bottle of alcohol in his hand.

The man can be seen picking up a brick, rearing back and hurling it at the car. He then use the bottle to knock away the remaining glass and grabs out a backpack and other items before leaving.

Anyone who knows who this man should contact Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta and could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

