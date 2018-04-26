Man severely burned in fire at gas station

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Fire Department says a man suffered severe burns after catching fire at a gas station.
According to spokesperson Cortez Stafford, the man became engulfed in flames at the gas pump Thursday at the Texaco station on 256 Clifton St. SE.
Investigators do not know what the man was doing at the time of the fire and the incident remains under investigation.
The man was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.
