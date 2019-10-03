Man breaks into Atlanta apartment wearing nothing but red 'Power Rangers' mask

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for a naked man who they said broke into an apartment while a 14-year-old girl showered.
"It's sad that somebody had to intrude on this child like that," a neighbor told Channel 2's Audrey Washington.
It happened Wednesday morning at the Life at Marketplace apartment complex in Southwest Atlanta.
"I can't imagine how this child was feeling at the time. No adult around. It could have went way different than it did," neighbor Shantell Clay said.
According to investigators, the man had only a red "Power Rangers" mask on. Police said the girl screamed and chased the man away.
Clay told Washington that investigators questioned her about the incident but she told them she did not get a good look at the man.
Management at the apartment complex sent residents an email, which read in part: "Because it is an ongoing investigation, we are limited in what we can say at this time. However, we wanted to take this opportunity to remind everyone we take great care in providing a safe community for all."
