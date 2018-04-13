  • Man breaking up fight shot in face, police say

    By: Tom Jones

    ATLANTA - Police are investigating a shooting that seriously injured a man.

    Atlanta police told Channel 2’s Tom Jones that they were called to an apartment complex at 2460 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive around 10:50 a.m. in reference to a shooting.

    Investigators learned that a man was attempting to break up a fight between two groups when he was shot in the face. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.

    One person has been detained.

