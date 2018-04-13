Man breaking up fight shot in face, police say

ATLANTA - Police are investigating a shooting that seriously injured a man.
Atlanta police told Channel 2’s Tom Jones that they were called to an apartment complex at 2460 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive around 10:50 a.m. in reference to a shooting.
Investigators learned that a man was attempting to break up a fight between two groups when he was shot in the face. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.
One person has been detained.
We’re learning about the moments leading up to the shooting, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}