Man assaults store worker, robs lottery machine, Atlanta police say

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are looking for a man they said assaulted a worker and then robbed a lottery machine.

On Nov. 5, officers responded to a robbery at an address on the 1500 block of Joseph E. Boone Boulevard and found a victim with a swelled eye.

Police said the victim did not speak very much English, but camera footage showed a man punch the worker in the face multiple times after the victim opened up the lottery machine.

After taking money from inside the machine, he was seen kicking in the door to the back office and behind the register.

The suspect then started to take money from the register, according to police.

The suspect continued to strike the victim as he took money from inside the machine.

The cameras behind the register were not working, but it was advised the suspect took more money out of the register as well. The suspect is then seen at 6:21 a.m. breaking out the front door as the clerk attempted to lock him in and the suspect appeared to leave the store on foot.

The victim had to be taken to Grady after complaining of injuries to his eye, ribs, and head.

