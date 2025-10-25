Man arrested for shooting juvenile breaking into his car, police say

ATLANTA — Atlanta police have arrested a man who shot a juvenile while confronting him early Friday morning.
Police say they were called to Fairburn Road SW just before 2:30 a.m. where they found a juvenile who had been shot in the foot. He was taken to Arthur M. Blank Children’s Hospital.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Investigators say the juvenile told them that he had been shot after breaking into a car.
Officers later learned that the car owner, 51-year-old Yoshay Carter, confronted the juvenile while his car was being broken into.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Cheerleader killed in bonfire mass shooting; 3 others wounded
- Shaquille O’Neal’s custom Range Rover stolen while being transported
- Jonesboro resident wins cash for life, will get $1,000 per week from Georgia Lottery
That’s when police say he shot the juvenile in the foot.
Carter was arrested and is being held in the Fulton County Jail on an aggravated assault charge.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group