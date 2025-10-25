Man arrested for shooting juvenile breaking into his car, police say

ATLANTA — Atlanta police have arrested a man who shot a juvenile while confronting him early Friday morning.

Police say they were called to Fairburn Road SW just before 2:30 a.m. where they found a juvenile who had been shot in the foot. He was taken to Arthur M. Blank Children’s Hospital.

Investigators say the juvenile told them that he had been shot after breaking into a car.

Officers later learned that the car owner, 51-year-old Yoshay Carter, confronted the juvenile while his car was being broken into.

That’s when police say he shot the juvenile in the foot.

Carter was arrested and is being held in the Fulton County Jail on an aggravated assault charge.

