Man arrested more than 20 times arrested again after drug bust at home, Atlanta police say

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Police perform drug bust at Atlanta home

ATLANTA — A 36-year-old man who has been arrested more than 20 times was arrested once again after officers executed a search warrant at a home.

On Monday afternoon police responded to a home on Moreland Drive in reference to a search warrant.

A video showed police knocking on the door of 36-year-old Cordero Brewster.

Police said Brewster had been arrested more than 20 times in Georgia.

During the search, officers said they recovered the following items:

• 522 grams of powder cocaine

• 80 grams of crack cocaine

• 490 grams of MDMA

• 792 grams of methamphetamine

• 92 grams of blue M30 Pills (suspected fentanyl)

• 1,376 grams of marijuana

• Ghost gun (.223 caliber rifle)

• Smith & Wesson M&P Shield

• $1,019

Brewster was charged with trafficking cocaine, trafficking MDMA, trafficking methamphetaine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a schedule II narcotic, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

