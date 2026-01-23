Man arrested in deadly Atlanta shooting

ATLANTA — A 36-year-old man was arrested in deadly shooting in Atlanta early Thursday.

The shooting at around 2 a.m. at 520 Emily Place NW happened at around 2 a.m.

Police said responding officers found a man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Atlanta Fire Rescue.

The slain man’s identity has not been disclosed.

Investigators from the Atlanta Police Department secured arrest warrants for Prentiss Mayo on Thursday.

Mayo faces charges of murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, police said.

APD said the initial investigation led to the detention of Mayo as a possible suspect at the location.

He was detained by officers and taken to Grady Detention. Upon his release, Mayo will be taken to Fulton County Jail.⁣⁣⁣

Police said Mayo has a previous criminal history, involving narcotics and driving under the influence cases. He also possesses an active warrant for probation violation from the Carrollton Police Department regarding a DUI charge.

The investigation remains active.

