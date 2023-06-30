Man armed with pocketknife attacks women who were on their way to the store, Atlanta police say

ATLANTA — Two women are recovering after officials say they were attacked by a man in southeast Atlanta.

Atlanta police said officers received reports of a person stabbed on Macon Drive around 4 a.m. Friday.

When officers arrived, they found two women who had been cut multiple times. Both were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

According to the investigation, the women were walking from the store when a man emerged from the bushes and began assaulting them with a pocketknife.

Police said the victims were able to fight off the man before police arrived.

Authorities have not said if the suspect has been caught.

The investigation remains ongoing.

