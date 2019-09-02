Major rush hour cut through to shut down Tuesday

ATLANTA - A major road project starting Tuesday will have a direct impact on commuters driving into Buckhead and Midtown.
Tuesday morning, Collier Road at Peachtree Road will shut down lanes for a week while crews work to widen the road.
The closure, which is part of a $3.6 million road expansion project, will run until Sept. 9.
Piedmont Atlanta Hospital is paying for the project that will add two left turn lanes onto Peachtree Road.
Piedmont Healthcare sent Channel 2's Dave Huddleston a statement saying: "We appreciate everyone's patience as we work to improve the roadways in our community."
But until the road is done, traffic is going to be tough.
Hundreds of commuters use Collier Road for get to Buckhead or Midtown during their daily commute.
Lee Holmes lives in the area and told Huddleston that he just recently learned about the road closure and was surprised he was never told.
The road will be closed again next month from Oct. 25-31.
